ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,546 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,134,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.28. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

