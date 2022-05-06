ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,985 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,621 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $265,857.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

