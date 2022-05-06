ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 311,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

NYSE AMG opened at $131.17 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

