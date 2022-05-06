ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,153 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in KB Home by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 249,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 169,507 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

