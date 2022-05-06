ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,209 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

