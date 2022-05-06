ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 13,686 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 174,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $8,111,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,776 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

