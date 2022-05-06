ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,272 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,764,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

