ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 9,221 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in NOV by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE NOV opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -41.67%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

