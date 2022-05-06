ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 98,274 Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Uxin worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uxin by 875.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 93,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Uxin Limited has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

