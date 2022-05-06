ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $121.82.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,418. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

