ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,042 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Yatsen worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 27.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

YSG opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.72. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.38 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

