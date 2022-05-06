ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.