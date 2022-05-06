ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

