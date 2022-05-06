ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $130.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

