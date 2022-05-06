ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

