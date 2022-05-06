ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Navient by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

