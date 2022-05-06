ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 87.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

PRI stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average is $146.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

