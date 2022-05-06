ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NeoGenomics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.86. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

