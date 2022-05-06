ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $25,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $15,193,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.