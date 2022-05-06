ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

WD stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.77. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.