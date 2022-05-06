ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Atkore by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,923 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

