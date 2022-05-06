ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSM stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.