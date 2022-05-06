ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $178.05.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.