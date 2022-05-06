ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

