ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $226,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 588.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,844 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth $38,055,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in APi Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

APi Group stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

