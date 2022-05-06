ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Perficient by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,946,000 after buying an additional 65,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $5,026,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $98.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.