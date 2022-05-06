ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

