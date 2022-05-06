ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

