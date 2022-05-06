ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 533,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

NYSE:RHP opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $101.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

