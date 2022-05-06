ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 149,458 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 149,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.52 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

