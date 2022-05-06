ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 23,742 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after buying an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,326,000 after buying an additional 497,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,183,000 after buying an additional 453,813 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -440.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

