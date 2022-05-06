ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,385 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About FirstCash (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.