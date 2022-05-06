ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 8,528 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 23.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tenable by 200.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,804,607 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

