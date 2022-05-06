ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

