ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.