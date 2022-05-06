ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $79.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock worth $2,144,299. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

