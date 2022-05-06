ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

