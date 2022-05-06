ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,962. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

