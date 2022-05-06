ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average is $141.54.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

