ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,760 Shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PEX opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

