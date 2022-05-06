Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Issued By Desjardins

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million.

SIS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.85.

TSE SIS opened at C$15.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.16. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$15.15 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72. The firm has a market cap of C$999.14 million and a P/E ratio of 83.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 267.38%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

