Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $16.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.