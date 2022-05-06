Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BGS opened at $27.07 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

