Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.47 million.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE:HLS opened at C$13.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$13.45 and a 1 year high of C$20.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -30.18%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

