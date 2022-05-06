Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issued By Cormark

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

SSRM stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

