Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Thomson Reuters Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.00.

TSE TRI opened at C$121.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$59.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.79. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$111.72 and a 1 year high of C$156.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.572 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total transaction of C$632,847.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198.07.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

