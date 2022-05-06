Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Lowered by Cormark

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CJT. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$218.00.

Shares of CJT opened at C$149.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$163.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$144.14 and a twelve month high of C$214.50.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

