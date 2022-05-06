Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Increased by Analyst

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:SMP opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 693.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $7,682,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

