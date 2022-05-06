Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for urban-gro, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for urban-gro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Small Cap Consu currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered urban-gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $6.94 on Thursday. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 million, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth about $171,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.