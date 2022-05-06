Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

NYSE WWW opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

